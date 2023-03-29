Chanel West Coast Breaks Out of the Ridiculous Marathon

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

After 30 seasons, Chanel West Coast is stepping down from the red couch and into a viral moment of her own: leaving Rob Dyrdek’s Ridiculousness. West Coast, who started as Dyrdek’s receptionist in Fantasy Factory, signed a development deal with Paramount Media Networks to executive produce and star in a reality series based on her life and growing family. “On Ridiculousness, I’m just a co-host. They don’t really get to know my story and what I’m up to,” she tells People. “Now they’re gonna know beyond what I’m up to — they’re gonna basically see me rolling out of bed with eye boogers.” Her new show will follow herself, her husband Dom Fenison, and their 4-month-old baby. As for her iconic laugh, she’s ready to leave it behind. “I’m also very excited for the world to see me beyond ‘the laugh’ and for once, see the real me.”