Rihanna Brought IG Boyfriend A$AP Rocky to the Oscars

Photo: Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A$AP Rocky approached Courtney B. Vance levels of supportive partner energy at the 2023 Academy Awards. Like, pissing off Piers Morgan amounts of co-parent. Fresh off being super supportive at the Super Bowl, Rocky toasted his lady as she sang “Lift Me Up.” Rihanna performed the song in honor of the late Chadwick Boseman while pregnant, giving a poignant “life is a complex tapestry of joy and pain” air to the proceedings. Later in the evening, Rocky was photographed beaming while holding Rih’s baby bump. Ahead of the ceremony, Rihanna posted an Instagram pic of her firstborn fussing, captioned “my son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him.” Meanwhile, if A$AP wants to reach the S-Tier of partners, he’ll help Rih get #R9 out. The head of the Navy said “I want it to be this year,” she told British Vogue in February. “Like, honestly, it’d be ridiculous if it’s not this year.”

ASAP Rocky toasting Rihanna's #Oscars performance was the sweetest moment. ✨ pic.twitter.com/LahT6E35Sm — People (@people) March 13, 2023