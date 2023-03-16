Room Stops Production on Broadway Midway Through Rehearsals

Photo: Room on Broadway

The Broadway production of Room (by Emma Donoghue, adapted from her novel of the same name) has been “postponed indefinitely” after a lead producer backed out of the production along with their funding, according to a press release. The production, starring Adrienne Warren and incorporating songs by Cora Bissett, was intended to open at the James Earl Jones Theatre on April 3. Owing to “personal reasons,” the unnamed producer left the production and the other members of the team couldn’t make up the difference. “Since being notified, the rest of the producing team has exhausted all possible avenues to keep the show on track, but the narrow timeline and economic shortfall created by this series of events has proven to be insurmountable,” producer Hunter Arnold said in a statement. Rehearsals halted on March 16.

“We have been honored to share the story of Room since its world premiere in 2017 in London and its subsequent productions in Dublin, Scotland, and Ontario,” producers Sam Julyan and James Yeoburn added. “We truly believe that today’s disappointing news will not be the end of Room on stage.” (The show’s producers, as well as previously announced producers ShowTown Theatricals, did not respond to requests for comment.) For now, Room will be kept in the basement.