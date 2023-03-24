Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Confirm That They Are Engaged

Photo: John Parra/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy

Fittingly, Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro have used their latest collab to announce that they want to be collaborators for life. In the music video for “BESO,” a track off their new joint EP R&R, the couple confirmed that they have gotten engaged. The Motomami singer displays a diamond ring on her left finger at the end of the video, tearfully whispering, “Oh my God,” before leaning in to kiss her partner. This reveal comes after a 3-minute montage of the pair backstage, in bed, and frolicking in different cities. And yes, as the English translation of the track’s title would suggest, there’s plenty of shots of them kissing. “Being away from you is hell / Being close to you is my peace,” they sing together in Spanish in the chorus. The power couple first went public with their relationship in September 2021. Watch them announce the next step in the relationship in the video below — though if you’re feeling extra single tonight, you might wanna give it a day or two first.