RuPaul, the B-52’s, and More Speak Out in Defense of LGBTQIA+ Rights

Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

According to the Human Rights Campaign, there have been over 340 bills in state legislatures across the country attacking LGBTQIA+ rights in America this year. Most recently, Tennessee banned drag performance is public spaces, and a speaker at CPAC called for the “eradication” of transgenderism. In this climate, celebrities have been voicing their support for drag, trans rights, and gender-affirming healthcare. RuPaul called out the attack on drag people as a misdirection tactic. “We know bullies are incompetent at solving real issues,” he said. “They look for easy targets so that they can give the impression of being effective.” RuPaul also called drag queens “the Marines of the queer movement.” RuPaul is far from the only Drag Race performer speaking out at this time. BenDeLaCreme went on MSNBC’s Last Word to address the drag ban. Also supporting the queer troops were Drag Race alums such as Trinity the Tuck and the Vivienne, the B-52’s, Maren Morris, Pedro Pascal, Elliot Page, Hayley Kiyoko, and Kim Petras.

Dear fellow citizens,



We, The B-52’s, are deeply concerned about the numerous new bills that promote transphobia and discrimination against transgender individuals and drag artists, which have been introduced in the United States. We strongly denounce these bills and stand in pic.twitter.com/mzMROe4pxE — The B-52s (@TheB52s) March 8, 2023

"They think our love, our light, our laughter, and our joy are signs of weakness but they're wrong because that is our strength." 🔁: @RuPaul pic.twitter.com/5uDcBI8SQa — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) March 8, 2023

WATCH: @bendelacreme speak out about the attacks on drag performers by legislators around the country: "As a young person, I wish I had seen more queer representation. It is a hard thing to grow up queer, and like it or not, your kids may need to see people like this out there." pic.twitter.com/dZgvHwnO26 — GLAAD (@glaad) March 7, 2023

Art & community are, and have always been, oppression’s medicine. 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈



Let’s show these politicians that they do not speak for all of Tennessee. Love will prevail.



All ages are welcome. Tickets on sale tomorrow will benefit @tnequality @inclusion_tn @outmemphis @tnpridechamber pic.twitter.com/KXbywhfVO9 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 7, 2023

i kno giving this person attention is exactly what this person wanted . but fuck it it’s scary ur scary who the fuck says ‘ u must be eradicated from Public life ‘ like what insane delusion of grandeur does it take to say that . maybe you shouldn’t speak on anything cuz u nuts ? https://t.co/OfPGO7JY8k — kim petras (@kimpetras) March 5, 2023

Thank you for proving why the drag ban is targeted and ridiculous! IT’S ALREADY ILLEGAL TO DO SEXUAL SHIT IN FRONT OF KIDS. Completely unnecessary law aimed at people who don’t tend to vote GOP. https://t.co/unhRqYW7cn — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) March 4, 2023

U know that energy we use every Friday to be vocal about our opinions on runway looks, challenge winners, lipsynch losers? THAT ENERGY is NEEDED NOW to protect our queer people & spaces! What’s happening in Tennessee is just a stepping stone in a much larger, much scarier picture — Daya Betty (@daya_betty417) March 5, 2023

. @GovBillLee around children is more dangerous than any drag queen could ever be pic.twitter.com/NyLx51enAe — TheVivienne (@THEVIVIENNEUK) March 3, 2023