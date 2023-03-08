RuPaul, the B-52’s, and More Speak Out in Defense of LGBTQIA+ Rights

According to the Human Rights Campaign, there have been over 340 bills in state legislatures across the country attacking LGBTQIA+ rights in America this year. Most recently, Tennessee banned drag performance is public spaces, and a speaker at CPAC called for the “eradication” of transgenderism. In this climate, celebrities have been voicing their support for drag, trans rights, and gender-affirming healthcare. RuPaul called out the attack on drag people as a misdirection tactic. “We know bullies are incompetent at solving real issues,” he said. “They look for easy targets so that they can give the impression of being effective.” RuPaul also called drag queens “the Marines of the queer movement.” RuPaul is far from the only Drag Race performer speaking out at this time. BenDeLaCreme went on MSNBC’s Last Word to address the drag ban. Also supporting the queer troops were Drag Race alums such as Trinity the Tuck and the Vivienne, the B-52’s, Maren Morris, Pedro Pascal, Elliot Page, Hayley Kiyoko, and Kim Petras.