Sarah Snook Didn’t Know Succession Was Ending Until the Final Table Read

Photo: Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

Sarah Snook may have been forced to do a little method acting in Succession season 4. Snook was actually ambushed with news that the show would be ending with the fourth season, so any looks of surprise and betrayal? Possibly real. Snook told the Los Angeles Times that, although there had been rumblings that the show was coming to a close, that she wasn’t officially notified until the final table read. What a Logan Roy move. “I was very upset,” she said. “I felt a huge sense of loss, disappointment and sadness. It would have been nice to know at the beginning of the season, but I also understand not being told until the end because there was still a potential that maybe this wasn’t going to be the end.” In a life-imitating-art moment, Snook’s character Shiv Roy is reeling from a betrayal at the start of season 4. Her husband, Tom Wambsgans’ made a shocking swerve of allegiance from Shiv to her father Logan.

Snook understands the reason for ending the show now: there’s only so far Succession can go before devolving into self-parody. Only so many quirky sits, bad raps, and yaoi overtones the show can endure. “Emotionally, all of us weren’t necessarily ready to be done with the show because we love each other so much,” Snook said. “But everything has to come to an end, and it’s smart not to let something become a parody of itself.”