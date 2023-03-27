Molly Shannon and Ana de Armas Will Be Superstar SNL Hosts

Hostesses with the mostesses. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Ana, girl, you were great in Blonde … and hopefully at sketch comedy too. Following Quinta Brunson making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on April 1, those overworked writers/comedians at 30 Rock will have the honor of putting together two additional shows, all back to back. The first will be with Molly Shannon as host with Jonas Brothers as musical guest on April 8. This will be The Other Two star’s second time hosting, following a 2007 stint. Then Oscar nominee Ana de Armas will take the floor in her hosting debut on April 15 with musical guest Karol G. For Shannon, we are, of course, holding out hope for a Mary Katherine Gallagher return (and that Showtime takes the opportunity to renew I Love That for You). For Ana, girl, we hope that all that time with Ben Affleck has gotten her Boston accent strong, because Air is on the way and ripe for parody.