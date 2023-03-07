Schmigadoon! Trades Hammerstein for Sondheim

Schmigadoon! season two will boldy ask the immortal question: “Will a Fosse neck do it?” While season one of the Apple TV+ show opted to parody the Golden Age of musical theater, season two is scooting right along forward in time. In the trailer, Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) are ready to go back to Schmigadoon, where the world is full of happy endings. Instead, they end up in Schmicago — a land based on parodies of primarily ’60s and ’70s musicals like Chicago, Sweeney Todd, Cabaret, Sweet Charity, and Hair. That means Fosse hands, minor chords, and a distinct lack — as Melissa points out — of happy endings. The ensemble cast includes a murderer’s row of musical-theater talent including Titus Burgess, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, Patrick Page, Martin Short, and Aaron Tveit. Season two will premiere on April 15, giving you more than enough time to watch both Fosse/Verdon and Six by Sondheim.

