All the Clues About Scorsese’s Upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon

Photo: Apple TV+

If there’s one upcoming film that has us looking like Charlie Day with a giant board of red confusion, it’s not Barbie (although that’s up there). It’s Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film Killers of the Flower Moon. Scorsese’s first film since 2019’s The Irishman, the film is an adaptation of David Grann’s nonfiction book titled Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI, which was released in 2017. It is directed by Scorsese with a script written by Scorsese and the perennially Oscar-nominated Eric Roth (Forrest Gump, A Star Is Born, Dune). The film is produced by Paramount and Apple, and is a “‘smaller scale’” film with a reported budget of over $200 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Despite being produced by Apple, the film will have a theatrical release before being released on its streamer, where Timmy Chalamet will no doubt catch it. Below, everything you need to know about the upcoming film ahead of its murderous debut.

What’s it about?

Based on the aforementioned nonfiction book, Killers of the Flower Moon follows the mysterious murders of members of the Osage Tribe in Oklahoma. Osage people were killed due to the oil deposits found on their land, which courts ruled they were to receive the profits from. At the time, the FBI was newly formed and investigating the murders, and cattleman William Hurt was eventually convicted of the murders. According to THR, the original script included a good (white) guy character as the lead who has since been revised as a man torn between love and Hurt, his uncle.

Who’s in it?

As you might expect from a Scorsese film, Killers of the Flower Moon has a stacked cast. The lead character will be played by Leonardo DiCaprio, who helped Scorsese revise the script. William Hurt is set to be played by newcomer Robert De Niro. Other big names include recent Oscar winner Brendan Fraser and Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons, as well as Indigenous actress Lily Gladstone (First Cow).

When can I see it?

The film will first premiere on October 6 before going into wide release in theaters on October 20. Given that it is produced by Apple, it will likely hit streaming soon after, although the official date is not confirmed. Also, if you happen to be vacationing in France this summer, Variety reports that the film is eyeing a debut at Cannes Film Festival. Hurry, find a wall for Post-its and maps covered in red string.