Sebastian Bear-McClard Photo: Shutterstock / Kathy Hutchins

Multiple women have accused Sebastian Bear-McClard, a former Safdie Brothers collaborator behind Uncut Gems and Good Time, of sexual misconduct. According to statements made in connection with a legal dispute involving the producer, three women claimed his behavior was troubling, per a Variety report. One said she was just 17 when Bear-McClard scouted her on Instagram for what she thought would be a small role in Good Time, which starred Robert Pattinson. When she arrived on set, Pattinson was nowhere to be seen — she found herself paired with an unprofessional actor and performed naked. (This also raises questions about the production company allowing her to perform nude without guidance from an agent). She eventually had a sexual relationship with Bear-McClard. Another accuser said she was 18 when she met the producer on Instagram, and he promised to help her with her career while he was filming Uncut Gems.

“Sebastian and I started kissing. Things escalated and then, without asking for my consent, Sebastian inserted himself inside me without using a condom,” she said, alleging the incident had taken place at his and his former wife Emily Ratajkowski’s home. The woman also alleged that Bear-McClard had addressed her using derogatory language, tracked her location, and sent messages to a 15-year-old on Instagram. Multiple sources claimed his contact with the young girl on the set of Uncut Gems was what led the Safdie Brothers to fire him from Elara Pictures last summer. The trio launched the company together in 2014 and are currently involved in a private mediation over Bear-McClard’s firing.