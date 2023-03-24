Stop the Violence! Selena Gomez Calls Truce With Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez and her ex’s wife Hailey Bieber. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Those of us who mostly stayed awake in history class remember a good many wars: The War of 1812 was one, World War II, as well, which would almost certainly imply the existence of World War I, right? But the one that our children, and our children’s children, shall remember is the war between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber, which appears to finally be reaching an end. Following a long period of drama between the celebrities’ fans, most recently culminating in a campaign comparing the two of them down to the clothes they wear (okay, well, it was mostly Selenators; Hailey Bieber doesn’t even have a stan name), Gomez called a truce via the telegram of our times, her Instagram Story. “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Gomez wrote. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.” Of course, the real difficulty now comes with their Reconstruction Era, but at least we can all sleep at night.