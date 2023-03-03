Shania Twain Gives Rare Update on Her Ex-Husband and Ex-BFF

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Fifteen years later, Shania Twain is opening up about the aftermath of her ex-husband and her ex-BFF’s betrayal. On a recent episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, Twain recalled feeling “uncontrollably fragile” after producer Robert Lange (better known as Mutt) cheated on her with her close friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud. “I don’t think that a lot of things that happened to me since my divorce should have been so hard on me,” Twain said. “I should have been less naive about life’s ups and downs. Maybe I’m too much, like, ‘That’s all behind me.’” Twain said the pair are still together, and that she has “never” talked to them since the scandal. (She added that she Lange co-parent their now 21-year-old son via text messages.)

After the breakup, Twain ended up dating and ultimately marrying Marie-Anne’s ex-husband, businessman Frédéric Thiébaud. But she said she isn’t embarrassed by what Shepard described as a “musical chairs” situation. While she and Lange used to have weekend dinners with the Thiébauds, she didn’t actually get to know Frédéric until after they had split from their respective partners. “I guess it was a beautiful surprise to then see how gracefully and graciously he was dealing with navigating the same pain,” Twain reflected. She then seemed to leave a subtle message for the couple who caused that pain, stating, “I think everyone gets what they deserve. I got what I deserve, I got the greatest man on the planet. That’s how I see it.”