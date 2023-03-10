Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter Don’t Have to Buy Themselves Flowers

Sabrina Carpenter likes a good Christian boy with a little pep in his step. First, she was controversially connected to the Jesus-loving High School Musical: The Musical: The Series leading man Joshua Bassett. Now she’s been linked with a “spiritual” pop star known as Shawn Mendes. This “Nonsense” singer likes a little “nun-sense” too. Mendes, for his part, seems pretty committed to short pop girlies, though whether Sabrina is okay with them calling each other “señorita” is still TBD. The two have had relationship rumors swirling for a little bit, all of which were stoked last night when they attended Miley Cyrus’s album-release party together. The album? Endless Summer Vacation. The couple? Shabrina. The flowers? Bought. (Probably.) With Mendes at six-foot-two and Carpenter at five feet, this potential couple is a real win for the height-difference movement, so congratulations to that community. Given that Cyrus is a huge Drag Race fan, we can’t help but speculate this: Who would be Shabrina’s fave queen? We’re gonna assume Chad Michaels, because it’s giving Cher.