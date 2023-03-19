Shazam! Fury of the Gods Has a Less-Than Furious Opening Weekend

Photo: Warner Bros./YouTube

Shazam! Fury of the Gods was merely cranky at the box office this weekend, with a $30 million domestic opening. Its international release was even more disappointing, with IndieWire noting that the DC flick made less that $210 per theater in China. The film’s underperformance echoes that of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which had the biggest second week drop-off in MCU history. Box office watchers are now asking: are people over comic book movies? Are we finally in the terminal stages of sequilitis? The former question remains to be answered, but the latter is fully rebuffed by the rest of this week’s box office top 3. Scream VI is number 2 with a $17.5 million second week, followed by Creed III which is projected to soon pass $150 million. Maybe it’s the Roman numerals? All these movies are expected to take a back seat next weekend when John Wick: Chapter 4 comes in, guns blazing.