SNL Cold Open Sees Mike Tyson Take Over as Oscars Security

It remains to be seen how Sunday’s Academy Awards will address the infamous slap from last year’s ceremony, but Saturday Night Live has proposed its own strategy: bring on Mike Tyson (or Kenan Thompson playing Mike Tyson) as head of security. “I should warn you, the following things will set me off: clapping, statutes of gold people, shows that last more than three hours, and also hearing the phrase ‘the magic of movies,’” Thompson’s Tyson told Heidi Gardner and Marcello Hernandez’s Access Hollywood hosts. Other appearances on SNL’s champagne carpet included Chloe Fineman as Jamie Lee Curtis, Mikey Day and Molly Kearny as the very mumbly Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, respectively, and of course, Bowen Yang playing George Santos playing “Tom Q. Cruise.” Watch the full cold open above.

