Jenna Ortega Celebrates Hump Day With Please Don’t Destroy

Jenna Ortega begs SNL to please not destroy her spirit before her March 11 appearance, but the people want to see her iconic-if-soul-crushing Wednesday dance. After all, since SNL promos come out on Hump Day, there’s even more reason to reference her viral TikTok choreography set to a sped-up version of Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary.” The Please Don’t Destroy crew plead with Ortega to dance with them … while dressed in full Wednesday costume replicas. “Okay,” Ortega eventually relents, before proceeding to give the most unenthusiastic performance she is physically capable of. “Fine.” John Higgins, on the other hand, commits hard to the moves and mugs for all he’s worth — somebody cast this nerd in a Step Up movie or something.