Ali Wong and Steven Yeun Have Beef

How do you like your beef? Perhaps as a … T-bone? That’s how Ali Wong and Steven Yeun get theirs in the upcoming, appropriately titled Netflix series. Beef’s first trailer introduces us to Danny and Amy (Yeun and Wong, respectively), two strangers who are so dissatisfied that their road-rage incident starts to take over their lives. He pees on her floor, she threatens him with a gun, etc. “I’m gonna find you and take what little you have,” she threatens. He fires back: “I’m a dangerous guy. So stop messing with me, and leave me alone or else.” So, yeah, they’re gonna fall in love, right? Other cast members include Joseph Lee as George, Young Mazino as Paul, David Choe as Isaac, and Patti Yasutake as Fumi. All ten episodes of the series are out April 6 on Netflix, so fire up the grill.

