‘We’re Pirates!’

Tom Wambsgans and his boy toy sidekick Greg recently graduated from Roy siblings’ malleable pawns to Logan Roy’s loyal knights. Now, as real, influential pieces on the corporate chessboard, they must scheme to maintain their positions of actual power in the trailer to Succession’s upcoming fourth season. Kendall, Shiv, Roman, and Connor, on the other hand, are more jobless than ever before. Pushed out of the company after their hostile takeover attempt was thwarted by rats (the aforementioned feckless husband and jester cousin), the siblings plot to take back their birthright in exile by teaming up with Sandi, Stewy, and the Pierce family — “death wrestling ogres.” Meanwhile, Logan recruits Roman to seduce a giant of his own, Alexander Skarsgård’s successful tech founder and CEO.

Gerri thinks they cannot win. Connor, unbothered as ever, marries his conceptual-artist/ingenious-playwright girlfriend, Willa (if you think about it, her play about sand was kind of a land art piece) and is still running in the presidential election. Meanwhile, Tom desperately wants to keep playing the game, using Greg as his eyes in ears in the ATN offices where Logan keeps “moseying” around, making terrifying waves. And Kendall is trying to make it out alive and quoting Buddha, of course. “Sometimes your greatest tormentor can also be your most perceptive teacher,” he says. While wearing Tom Ford.

The final gambit begins March 26 on HBO.