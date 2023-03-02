Ticketmaster Bravely Makes Enemies of the BTS Army

Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

First the Swifties, then the Beyhive, and now the BTS Army? We’re starting to think Ticketmaster has some sort of degradation kink. The ticket-selling company has once again angered fans after canceling the rest of the sales of BTS member Suga’s upcoming Agust D tour in the U.S. due to “extremely high demand,” despite the fact that dynamically priced “platinum” seats are still available. The news came after Ticketmaster held a Wednesday “ARMY MEMBER” presale, which was only available to fans who have paid for memberships in BTS’s fan club. The company previously warned fans that if all tickets were purchased during this initial presale, then the subsequent General Verified Fan Presale and General Onsale would both be canceled. That means that fans who can’t afford the jacked-up “platinum” prices are pretty much out of luck … unless the BTS Army can pressure Ticketmaster into releasing those tickets at face value. We’re sure the Senate wouldn’t mind the help.

UPDATE for SUGA | Agust D TOUR IN U.S. — Due to extremely high demand during today’s ARMY MEMBER Presale, there will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Onsale. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) March 2, 2023