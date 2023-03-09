Suzy Eddie Izzard Picked Her New Name When She Was 10

Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Comedian Suzy Eddie Izzard has decided to go by the name she’s wanted since age 10. “I’m going to be Suzy Eddie Izzard, that’s how I’m going to roll,” she said on the Political Party podcast. “So, people can choose what they want. They can’t make a mistake. They can’t go wrong with me.” Izzard first wanted the name Suzy when she was 10, but thought “no this is not going to happen.” For years, Izzard thought that she couldn’t change the name she’d started her career with. Even after going by she/her pronouns, the switch to a name she’d wanted for years felt too difficult. But then she looked at her passport, which read “Edward,” a name she never uses. What’s another zhuzh? “I’ve got ‘Edward’ on my passport, it’s quite wooden and big and I don’t call myself that,” she said. “So, I just thought I’ll add Suzy there, and then Eddie, and people can choose what they want.” Izzard came out as trans/genderfluid in 1985, and began professional using she/her pronouns in 2020. She is currently gearing up to stand for election in 2024.