Twitter Swarmed

Swarm, the Amazon Prime Video series created by Janine Nabers and Donald Glover, is doing exactly what it intended to do: take over the internet. From the meta casting of Paris Jackson (whose stage name is Halsey) to Chloe Bailey doing whatever she wants with her own body in a sex scene with Damson Idris, Swarm has Twitter, uh, swarming. Co-written by Malia Obama under the name Malia Ann, Swarm centers on superfan Dre (Dominique Fishback), who has an obsession with her favorite artist, Ni’Jah, a Beyoncé-esque pop star who is basically Beyoncé. Over the course of seven gory and funny episodes littered with pop-culture references, the Donald Glover joint (with music by Childish Gambino) has already yielded discourse wild enough to get Mother Halle Berry somehow involved. So … who’s your favorite artist?