Stephanie Hsu Is a Soap-Opera Diva in Joy Ride

Emily in Paris? Try Audrey in Beijing. In the trailer for raunchy buddy comedy Joy Ride, which premieres at SXSW on March 17, TV and Broadway star Ashley Park enters her film era as Audrey, an American girl raised by (very, very) white parents who brings her childhood bestie (Sherry Cola) along on a business trip to Asia, where they embark on a mission to find Audrey’s birth mother. Along the way, they assemble a crew including former college roommate turned Chinese soap-opera star Kat (Everything Everywhere All at Once’s Stephanie Hsu) and weirdo cousin Deadeye (Sabrina Wu). They’ll find hotties, drugs, and pop-star alter egos. The movie is directed by Crazy Rich Asians writer Adele Lim and co-written by Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens co-creator Teresa Hsiao and writer Cherry Chevapravatdumrong. The comedy talent in this thing is stacked, and it’s coming out soon.

