Taylor Swift Kicks Off Her Eras Tour Era By Dropping Four Songs

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Taylor Swift’s Midnights mayhem just never ends, does it? To celebrate the start of her Eras Tour in Glendale Swift City on March 17, Swift dropped four previously unreleased songs at midnight, including the new track “All of the Girls You Loved Before,” which Swifties have never heard before … because they didn’t listen to it when it leaked, right? Right? Mm-hmm, that’s what we thought. The other three tracks are re-recordings — “Safe & Sound (Taylor’s Version”) and “Eyes Open (Taylor’s Version)” were both originally released as part of the Hunger Games soundtrack, while “If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version)” was originally a bonus track on the deluxe version of Speak Now. Notably, the new version of “Safe & Sound” represents a temporary end to the civil war between the Civil Wars. The musical duo disbanded on strained terms in 2014, but members Joy Williams and John Paul White both feature on the new version of the song. Congratulations to Swift for finding a way to negotiate a ceasefire.