Here’s a Play-By-Play of the First Stop of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift’s Eras era has begun. The singer officially kicked off her Eras Tour with two back-to-back shows in Glendale Swift City, Eras-zona on March 17 and March 18. Despite unprecedented ticketing drama, thousands of Swifties showed up for the first stop of Swift’s long-awaited return to live concerts. Still, many people missed out on presale codes or can’t afford seats for the remaining dates. So, Ticketmaster, look what you made us do — below, we’ve compiled clips so that fans can relive what it was like to be at these opening shows, from her packed setlist to the famous faces in the audience. We’ll update this post if she does anything different tonight.

What song did she open with?

She kicked off her set with “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince,” then followed with four more songs from Lover (hey, a lot of Swifties are still grieving the cruel summer when Lover Fest was canceled).

TAYLOR SWIFT OPENING WITH 'MISS AMERICANA & THE HEARTBREAK PRINCE' OH MY GOD SHE SOUNDS AMAZING #GlendaleTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/5HelMTUEOW — squid || fan account FOLLOW FOR ERAS TOUR UPDATES (@greedymotivez) March 18, 2023

TAYLOR SWIFT PERFORMING CRUEL SUMMER OH MY GOD #GlendaleTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/OZ2mLWLrNX — squid || fan account FOLLOW FOR ERAS TOUR UPDATES (@greedymotivez) March 18, 2023

What else was on the setlist?

Taylor sang for about three hours, performing 44 songs in total (or 45, if you count her spoken interlude of “seven”). Don’t see your favorite one below? Don’t worry. She announced that one track will be unique to every show; the first of these surprise songs was an acoustic version of “mirrorball.”

🏟️ | @TaylorSwift13's "The Eras Tour" amount of songs for each era in the setlist:



• folklore — 9

• Midnights — 7

• Lover — 6

• evermore — 5

• 1989 — 5

• reputation — 4

• Red — 4

• Fearless — 3

• Speak Now — 1

• Self Titled — 1



Total: 44 SONGS pic.twitter.com/eUedwgBmyx — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) March 18, 2023

TAYLOR SINGING FEARLESS WITH HER FULL BAND. THE SAME BAND WHO PERFORMED IT WITH HER SINCE 2008. AND THE FIRST TIME IT’S BEEN ON A TOUR SETLIST IN 12 YEARS. I AM UNWELL pic.twitter.com/o7AQqtPYag — 𝒻𝑜𝓁𝓀𝓁𝑜𝓇𝑒 | fan account (@cardigan_swift) March 18, 2023

What was the stage design like?

Let’s just say that she spared no expense.

Taylor just dived into the stage for a change to the Midnights era! How did she do that?! #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/7olnCMnoUt — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) March 18, 2023

Taylor Swift burned the “Lover” house TWICE during #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/YYmsP0J5o1 — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) March 18, 2023

📲| taylor is now performing a sacrificial ritual on stage! pic.twitter.com/SjUROhvpwi — mary (meg) 😁 (@cowboylikemeg) March 18, 2023

Did she dance?

Duh. She danced on a chair to “Vigilante Shit,” and also turned Mikael Arellano’s viral “Bejeweled” dance into official tour choreography.

joe alwyn CAN YOU FUCKING FIGHT pic.twitter.com/XWPmQbp5Vg — yasmin (taylors version) (@misamericana) March 18, 2023

TAYLOR DID THE BEJEWELED DANCE FROM TIKTOK IM SCREAMING #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/xH06PRFf3G — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) March 18, 2023

How many outfits did she wear?

More than a dozen! She changed clothes throughout the night to match the vibe of each of her albums, though Swifties seemed to particularly love her “Enchanted” ballgown.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, Complete Outfits 2023 ✨ pic.twitter.com/shGITT7jJh — Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) March 18, 2023

i was enchanted to meet you pic.twitter.com/LNR2UqB9OO — speak now era (@SPKNWERA) March 18, 2023

Did she say anything in between performances?

She did indeed give several speeches.

"i love to explain to men how to apologise" pic.twitter.com/QIvLamcQ4l — rafia ✰ (@repromantic) March 18, 2023

Who else performed?

Paramore and Gayle were the first two musical guests. Other openers on the rest of the Eras Tour will include beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, Muna, Haim, Gracie Abrams, and Owenn.

hayley praising taylor during their set followed by taylor saying paramore are one of her favourite bands in the entire world… the support they have for eachother i’m fragile pic.twitter.com/6t5WfdQHn2 — jen (@YELYAHG00N) March 18, 2023

📹 | @whoisgayle crying mid-song during ‘abcdefu’ to thank Taylor Swift for having her as an opener 💕 #TSTheErasTour



— “Thank you Taylor Swift, this is such a dream come true. I can’t believe this is happening to me.” pic.twitter.com/pnW11TNN85 — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) March 18, 2023

Which famous people were in the audience?

Laura Dern, the Haim sisters, and an extremely excited Emma Stone all made a trip to Swift City. So, of course, did Mama Swift.

🎥| Emma Stone going crazy over "You Belong With Me" yesterday!pic.twitter.com/TcMCyflzie — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) March 18, 2023

🎥| Laura Dern and HAIM sisters vibing to "Bejeweled" yesterday!pic.twitter.com/4WqBoLB66k — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) March 18, 2023

Did stay-at-home Swifties feel left out?

Well, yes, but they didn’t let that stop them from enjoying the show.