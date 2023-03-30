Taylor Swift, probably thinking of Easter eggs. Photo: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

After scrapping the two-city Lover Fest in 2020 due to the pandemic, Taylor Swift has taken the Swift Show back on the road for the Eras Tour, her first trek in five years. Each performance is a journey through the pop star’s, well, eras, with a 44-song set list pulling from all ten of her studio albums. A 52-stop U.S. Swift road trip also means so many Easter eggs. And everything is in play: The glittery costumes, the over-the-top props, the elaborate stage design, and even the dance moves hide clues about future projects (or nods to an earlier part of her career, depending which theory you choose). Since it can be difficult to spot them all during a three-plus-hour concert, whether there in person (probably weeping) or following along afar through fuzzy TikToks, we’re keeping an ongoing list of every Swiftian hint we’ve found from the mastermind herself.

Are the Swift dancers in on the Easter eggs?

Swifties (and obviously Swift herself) aren’t the only ones at the show dressed like old versions of Taylor; her dancers are too. During “Look What You Made Me Do,” Swift’s onstage crew are made to look like past versions of the pop star (a concept pulled from the song’s music video), with new additions like Folklore, Evermore, and Lover joining the party. However, the homage doesn’t come without a few tinfoil-hat theories for future rerecordings. During the performance, Swift walks over to a glass box holding the Speak Now dancer and unsuccessfully tries to break them out, fueling more rumors that the singer’s 2010 album will be next in line for her ongoing rerecorded project. Or will it be 1989? Three of the 12 dancers are in costumes inspired by that record (the “Shake It Off” cheerleader, the “I Know Places”/”All You Had to Do Was Stay” tour look, and the “Welcome to New York” tour look).

Those “22” shirts are burning red

The first two shows in Glendale, Arizona, had Swifties wondering whether their girl was leaving hidden messages in her own outfits. She wears a shirt that reads “A lot going on at the moment,” a variation on her lockdown-era Instagram caption “Not a lot going on at the moment.” She wears another that reads “Who’s Taylor Swift anyway? Ew.” Both shirts had letters bolded in red (“A lot” on the former; “Ew” on the latter), which makes fans like TheThriftieSwiftie wonder if the red letters will eventually spell out “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).”

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

What does the lack of Debut Taylor mean?

Each Swift set list includes two surprise songs, one played on acoustic guitar and the other on piano. Opening night in Glendale Swift City saw “Mirrorball” and “Tim McGraw,” leading fans to believe that the latter was on the permanent set list. However, the second night of the tour featured no Taylor Swift songs on it. So what does that mean for her debut album? Could a separate tour made entirely of her first album be on the way? Or perhaps a special similar to the Folklore: Long Pond Sessions on Disney+?

Can we predict the pairings of future surprise songs?

After night four of the Eras tour, fans began to notice that the surprise songs were connected thematically. “Mirrorball” and “Tim McGraw” are about the legacy you leave with someone once you’re gone; “This Is Me Trying” and “State of Grace” are both about change (in the first, the protagonist is actively trying to change, while in the latter, the protagonist is changed by love); and “Cowboy Like Me” and “White Horse” because … cowboys ride horses. What does this say about future pairings? Will we get a “Red” and “Maroon” night? Or an all-Mayer “Dear John” and “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” grouping? I’m personally hoping for a post-breakup “Question …” and “Out of the Woods” moment.

The return of the hand hearts

During the Fearless and Speak Now era, Swift would hold up a hand heart in the air to her audience. She’s brought the gesture back for the Eras Tour — an Easter egg for the OG fans who remember teenage Taylor.

Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

She’s gonna burn this house to the ground

In the Midnights era, Swift confirmed a theory after liking a TikTok post that said the dark night surrounding the Lover house is represented by Midnights, marking the house complete with her discography. However, Swift takes it a step further during her performance of “Bad Blood,” lighting the Lover house to the ground while finishing out the show’s 1989 section. Could this mean all of her rerecordings are finished and ready to go? Maybe Swift is preparing to take a break from music after the rerecording to focus on her film career. This could also just be an homage to “Ivy” (“He’s going to burn this house to the ground”) as it is not a part of the permanent set list, but the idea of having all the rerecordings by the end of 2023 sounds more fun.

Making the whole place shimmer

Swift paid homage to Mikael Arellano’s “Bejeweled” TikTok dance by including moves during the song on tour, sticking to her promise that she’s listening to her fans about what they want to see.

Do the elaborate stage design and costumes hint at Swift’s future film?

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

This is a stretch, but I’m all about flexing the Taylor conspiracy muscles. Swift’s stage for the Eras Tour is an incredible mix of larger-than-life props, including large pine trees for Evermore and the Folklore cabin. But we must not forget that Swift is going to be a director of a feature-length film. Will her movie have fantastical production designs and settings, similar to how she sets the stage at her concerts? Will the film have sparkly costumes with hidden meanings? While she has not revealed the title or plot of the movie, maybe she’s been telling us about it all along.