Seth Rogen’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trailer Is Turtally Fun

There have been many, many, many adaptations of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles since the comics’ inception, including six TV series, six movies across three separate franchises, dozens of video games, and a live touring musical extravaganza. Not to mention an upcoming Jost Bros joint. You could say the franchise has had a long … shell-f life. So when Seth Rogen produced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, he had to come up with a fresh spin on the old turts. His unique angle: Let the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actually be, like, teenage. Shockingly, it appears to be the first time anyone’s thought to do this. In the trailer for the animated film, Leonardo, Donatello, Michaelangelo, and Raphael are all voiced by actual teen actors at varying levels of voice-droppage, and they’re shown doing silly kid stuff: filming iPhone videos and mishandling weaponry.

The trailer teases some expected mayhem among the mutants, including the villainous Bebop and Rocksteady, voiced by Rogen and John Cena, and a Jackie Chan–voiced Master Splinter. Ayo Edebiri plays April O’Neil, who doesn’t know her goo from her ooze. And while we don’t see it in the trailer, Post Malone apparently voices a half-man, half-fish named Ray Fillet? The whole thing is rendered Spider-Verse style, which is to say, it looks good. And it comes out August 4. Cowabunga, my fellow teens.