The Crown Coronates Its Kate Middleton and Prince William

This but, like, old. Photo: Netflix

The Crown, a historical drama, has reached the 2000s. Feel old yet? British Vogue shared a first look at the actors in character as Prince William and Kate Middleton during Will’s University of St. Andrews days (the real-life couple met in 2001). Played by Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy, The Crown season six’s versions of William and Kate are dead ringers for the real royals beyond personal looks alone (his hair!); this photo looks like an extremely accurate pastiche of a WB drama promotional still from the historical time period it’s portraying, or maybe a preppy back-to-school catalogue from back when we all used catalogues.

Truly indistinguishable:

ODDIO SÌ LA SESTA DI THE CROWN SARÀ KATE&WILLIAM-CENTRICA DATECI IL MATRIMONIO pic.twitter.com/NBCKOqP2aZ — Spirito Sfranto (@SpiritoSfranto) March 17, 2023