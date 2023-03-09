The Cure to Tour the U.S., Stoke New Music Rumors

Photo: Mariano Regidor/Redferns

No, we usually don’t care about Thursday — unless it brings news that the Cure is returning to the road. The English goths are returning to North America for the first time since 2019, for a 30-date run that kicks off May 10 and goes through July 1. That includes three dates each at Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl — both bound to make Tuesday and Wednesday a bit less grey, and once again giving us reasons to care about Thursday. (All the more if it ends with a four-encore night like the last time they played three nights at MSG.)

The Cure will once again be touring with Scottish shoegaze group the Twilight Sad, who’ve opened multiple of their tours since 2016. It’s less clear if they’ll be bringing new music with them, after leader Robert Smith began hinting at an album in 2019. Last year, he revealed the new working title was Songs From a Lost World and said it was “the best thing we’ve done.” It would be their first new release since 2008’s 4:13 Dream. The band debuted multiple new songs last fall on their Lost World tour in Europe, but while Smith promised the album would be out by then, it was not. This year’s tour is similarly called Shows of a Lost World — so maybe more new music could finally be in store? Regardless of however far away that album is, we will always love another chance to catch Smith and the boys.

