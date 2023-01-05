Roy Wood Jr. to Get Behind The Daily Show Desk At Last

Hosts of the Day. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Update, March 24: With 2023’s White House Correspondents Dinner April 29 date fast approaching, the event’s host Roy Wood Jr. is going to be getting a little bit of extra practice helming a politically-minded comedy show ahead of the big day. The third slate of comedians to host the The Daily Show in its post-Trevor Noah era dropped on March 24 — following weeks stewarded by Wanda Sykes, Sarah Silverman, Hasan Minhaj, and more. Kicking off the lineup this trip around the block is current Daily Show correspondent Wood. Per the announcement, he’s is scheduled to take custody of the show the week of April 3. It’s about time!

In fact, all of The Daily Show’s current correspondents are about to get their turn on the The Daily Show ferris wheel. Following Wood, the reins will be passed to Jordan Klepper (week of April 17), Desi Lydic (week of April 24), Dulcé Sloan (week of May 1), and Michael Kosta (week of May 8), while dates for Ronny Chieng and Lewis Black are yet to be announced. Will Jordan Klepper be able to create the magic of his Trump rally field pieces behind the desk? Will Ronny Chieng have Hasan Minhaj back on as a guest to continue their intra-Asian feud? The Daily Show will continue to feature guest hosts until fall 2023. But after Wood and company have their turns at bat, maybe Comedy Central will realize that the Noah-placement they’ve been searching for has been inside the house the entire time.

Update, February 8: Comedy Central has announced the next five performers to guest-host The Daily Show after Sarah Silverman finishes her turn on February 16. Previously reported names like Hasan Minhaj (week of February 27), Marlon Wayans (week of March 6), Kal Penn (week of March 13), Al Franken (week of March 20), and John Leguizamo (week of March 27) will helm the show until April. Between Minhaj, who previously appeared as a correspondent on The Daily Show and hosted the issue-driven comedy show Patriot Act on Netflix; Penn, who was a White House staffer during the Obama administration; and Franken, who served as a United States senator after being the “Weekend Update” anchor on SNL, this list features a number of performers who are uniquely positioned to succeed in the role. On top of all that, Bel-Air star Wayans and The Menu actor Leguizamo are both comedy veterans with decades of experience. This is all well and good, but when will they get to Roy Wood Jr.’s turn already?

Original story published on January 5, 2023, follows.

After taking a brief hiatus to retool following the departure of its longtime host Trevor Noah on December 8, The Daily Show is proceeding with its previously announced plan to fill his vacated seat with a rotating carousel of guest hosts. First up on the docket? SNL alum Leslie Jones, who will helm the show from January 17 to January 19, according to an announcement made by Comedy Central. It will be the second time Jones has taken on the role of a show’s guest host in less than a year, following her guest stint as the host of Ellen in March 2022 — good karma, perhaps, for spending years working with guest hosts on SNL. With years of experience telling jokes behind a “news desk” during appearances on SNL’s “Weekend Update,” Jones will likely not find hosting The Daily Show a gigantic departure.

Immediately after Jones’s week will be Wanda Sykes (January 23 to January 26), D.L. Hughley (January 30 to February 2), Chelsea Handler (February 6 to February 9), and Sarah Silverman (February 13 to February 16), all of whom — save for Hughley — have hosted their own television talk shows in the past. Comedy Central also confirmed that dates for other previously announced guest hosts in the hot seat (Hasan Minhaj, Al Franken, Roy Wood Jr., etc.) will be forthcoming.

Continuity? Who needs it? A singular point of view? Overrated. The Daily Show will continue filling Noah’s seat with guest hosts until at least fall 2023.