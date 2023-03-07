The Devil in the White City Adaptation Isn’t Happening

Keanu Reeves was formerly set to star in the series. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Just months after The Devil in the White City’s director and star Todd Field and Keanu Reeves left the show, Variety reported that the series is no longer going forward. The television adaptation of the novel of the same name, which was being executive produced by Reeves, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Martin Scorsese, was greenlit back in 2019 and would’ve been Reeves’s first major television role. However, he signed on due to Field’s involvement and left once Field departed the show. It’s reported that the show, still without Reeves and Field, is being shopped to other distributors. The series followed architect Daniel H. Burnham who is in charge of the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, where the “world’s first serial killer,” Dr. H. H. Holmes created his infamous “Murder Castle.” If the show gets picked up elsewhere, maybe DiCaprio will take up a leading role.