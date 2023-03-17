Alison Hammond Joins The Great British Bake Off As Co-host

Delish. Photo: BBC

Like “prime minister” or “monarch,” “Great British Bake Off host” is one of those British jobs with a lot of turnover over the years. First, the dream team of Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc was replaced by Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, then Sandi was swapped out for Matt Lucas, and now, Lucas has been replaced by television personality Alison Hammond, who hosts This Morning on ITV. Hammond broke the news in an Instagram video of creepy fondant (or clay?) models of her, Fielding, Prue Leith, and Paul Hollywood, putting on her announcer voice to say, “It’s true, Alison Hammond is joining the team of The Great British Bake Off.” Her fondant-sona then says she’s “absolutely thrilled” and “so very excited” to be hosting the show.

GBBO has come a long way from Lucas being insufferable on Mexican Week a mere five months ago. And Hammond’s come a long way from that time she did Celebrity Bake Off in 2020 and thought her oven door went missing.

Alison Hammond on Bake Off. The tent will never be the same again. #GBBO @AlisonHammond pic.twitter.com/34MaPfcwx6 — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 31, 2020