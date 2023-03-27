The Kardashians Season 3 Is Their Rashomon

Our long national drought is over — The Kardashians is returning to Hulu. Long live Kris Jenner! Ahead of its TV premiere on tonight’s The Bachelor finale, the teaser for the upcoming season was released by Hulu on YouTube. The teaser keeps it pretty vague on what will actually be discussed on the upcoming season, as does the press release. “[The family’s] bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm,” the release states. “If you say so!” we respond. The teaser does kick off with an ominous quote from Kim. “Listen, everyone has their own truth of how they think something happened,” the TV star says, in an obvious reference to Akira Kurosawa’s masterpiece of perspective, Rashomon. Kim Kardashian film-bro era incoming. The biggest dramas in the Kardashian household since the last season’s filming period include Kanye West’s antisemitic rants and Travis Barker’s continuing health scares. The third season of the Hulu show will premiere on May 25, with new episodes released each Thursday, so make sure to pick up some cucumbers to slice and dice (as weirdly as possible, ideally) for a snack before then.

Related