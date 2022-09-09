The Little Mermaid Trailer Is Here, Isn’t It Neat?

Get your Dinglehoppers ready. The Little Mermaid just debuted its first full trailer at the 2023 Oscars. The younger half of Chlöe x Halle stars as the redheaded princess Ariel who longs to be a human in the upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid. In this trailer, we get glowing tentacles, a puffer fish, and Halle Bailey serving the iconic hair flip with ease. The details of the film are still a little in the dark. Literally. You can’t see much because the film is so laden in shadiness. We do get a slightly clearer look at Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as Triton and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric. You’ll be able to see what the film lets you see when The Little Mermaid premieres in theaters on May 26.

This post has been updated.