Who Killed Sonic The Hedgehog?

Breaking news! A blue hedgehog was found dead on a train and people (other fuzzy creatures) are suspecting foul play. No, this isn’t the next installment of the Knives Out franchise or an reimagined Agatha Christie novel. SEGA is taking the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise to another level and releasing a new game titled The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog, just in time for April Fools Day. In the game, Amy Rose is hosting a murder mystery birthday party on a train, and Sonic volunteers to play as the victim. However, the group suspects that there’s something more evil going on than just a mini-game. Unfortunately, you aren’t able to play as detective Benoit Blanc, but you will solve the case as a new character working on the Mirage Express. While the game isn’t an official Sonic Team (“we strongly believe in the power of headcanon!”), it is available for free on Steam and playable on Windows and Mac OS. Or, if you want Sonic to stay dead because his human teeth gave you nightmares, just enjoy some gameplay footage over the (April Fools) holiday weekend.

A brand new Sonic game. Available right now. On Steam. For FREE! pic.twitter.com/qOsvdwCU2b — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) March 31, 2023