The Other Two Season Three Premieres May Fourth

Photo: Greg Endries/HBO Max

As ChaseDreams once said, “The grind never stops. But it can stop, if you want it to. And that’s what’s cool about the grind!” We never want co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider’s grind on The Other Two to stop, and lucky for us, it keeps not-stopping. HBO Max announced that the comedy series’s long-anticipated third season will premiere on the streaming service with two episodes on Thursday, May 4. In the new season, Chase (Case Walker) is a grown adult, and Pat (Molly Shannon) is in her mogul era, but Brooke and Cary (Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver) aren’t quite as adjusted as their deeply fucked-up family members, and “somehow find themselves comparing themselves to new people once again???” New guest stars on the third season will include Kiernan Shipka, Lukas Gage, Simu Liu, Ben Platt, and Ann Dowd, while Ken Marino, Josh Segarra, Brandon Scott Jones, Kate Berlant, and Wanda Sykes return.