Jessica Chastain to Transform Into a Mysterious Investigator for Apple TV

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

After her time in the doll house, Jessica Chastain will be taking on an elusive alias in The Savant, a new Apple TV limited series. Based on a Cosmopolitan article by Andrea Stanley titled Is It Possible to Stop a Mass Shooting Before It Happens?, The Savant is expected to follow an anonymous investigator with the alias of the same name; however, official show details are slim beyond the article’s mysterious subject. The Savant infiltrated online hate groups to stop large-scale violent attacks and monitored potential threats before they had an opportunity to commit mass murder. Melissa James Gibson of The Americans has signed on as the showrunner, while A Private War’s Matthew Heineman will direct the eight-episode limited series. After doubling up as two different Tammys, Chastain continues with her metamorphic roles and now has the opportunity to create her own interpretation of The Savant, since they’re understandably anonymous. Hopefully, she can at least take a break from the prosthetics.