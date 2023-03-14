We’re All Just Trying to Figure Out Who Put Tim Robinson in Scream 6

Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Variety

I’m just trying to understand here. Tim Robinson was in Scream 6? While it might be harder to believe than a car with a steering wheel that doesn’t fly off when you’re driving, Robinson is actually in the latest Scream film. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett confirmed to The Wrap that Robinson plays Tara and Sam’s roommate, Quinn’s off-camera boyfriend. Early in the film, Tara comes home to Quinn being, uh, intimate with her boyfriend, and when they’re talking outside of Quinn’s door, you can hear Robinson inside. While you don’t get to see him in the film, this reveal raises many questions: Does his character know the names of Pornhub and Xtube better than his own grandmother’s? And does he own any TC Tuggers? Hopefully, Robinson can have a full cameo in the next film in the franchise, or dare we suggest, become Ghostface himself.