John Travolta, Danny Trejo, and More Remember Tom Sizemore

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The recent death of Tom Sizemore at 61 has affected not only his family and fans, but also co-stars and friends who enjoyed their time with the ‘90s action star. Starring in films like Saving Private Ryan, Heat, True Romance, Black Hawk Down, and Pearl Harbor, Sizemore died on March 3 after suffering a brain aneurysm last month. Though he had a troubled personal life, Sizemore and his vast filmography are being remembered fondly by those who worked with him during his prolific career. “I found him to be an excellent character actor,” John Travolta wrote in an Instagram Story on Saturday, noting that he starred alongside Sizemore in the 2018 movie Speed Kills. “He knew exactly what he was doing. I enjoyed the experience working with him very much. He will be missed.” Danny Trejo shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Sizemore and other Heat cast members, tweeting, “Beautiful guy, god called another hero back.” Below, find remembrances from Sizemore’s ex-wife Maeve Quinlan, the Safdie brothers, and more.

Beautiful guy, god called another hero back. RIP Tom Sizemore pic.twitter.com/hoJv9FCezT — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) March 4, 2023

My heartfelt condolences to the entire Sizemore family.

Most especially, my thoughts and prayers go out to Tom’s two sons, Jayden and Jagger. May God hold you in the palm of his hand, give you strength and bless you both.#tomsizemore #rip #tomsizemorerip — Maeve Quinlan (@maevequinlan) March 4, 2023

He was good guy Tom Sizemore. We were the same generation of actors. I didn't know him that well. But we always got along. There was a sweetness about him.

I watched everything he did. He was an actor I always supported because I felt he gave his all and was damn good at it. pic.twitter.com/t3AWeDbPIk — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) March 5, 2023

In 2015 Sizemore read Bagosian’s part at a table reading for Gems. He improvised with the actor next to him (despite them not being in the scene), sometimes making up new plot details… it made an entirely predictable experience unpredictable. RIP pic.twitter.com/4AGaE6rF71 — SAFDIE (@JOSH_BENNY) March 4, 2023

You were an incredible actor RIP Tom Sizemore pic.twitter.com/eeqgGlLvB5 — Michael Matteo Rossi (@MichaelMatteoRo) March 4, 2023

Jeezuz. Tommy Sizemore.. Gone .

Here’s me n him from Black Hawk Down.. we’d done a few pictures together. So talented. So tormented. Our lives took different paths.. never forget our early N.Y night life. Good ol days. And now he’s gone. So sad and sorry for that. RIP tommy KC🥃 pic.twitter.com/oJEmraOKiw — Kim Coates (@KimFCoates) March 4, 2023

Our friend #TomSizemore left us today. He has saved @theasylumcc universe countless times from aliens to giant sharks. He was always cast as the hero, because he was always a hero to us. #RIP. pic.twitter.com/yIIi22rnzJ — David Michael Latt (@DavidMLatt) March 4, 2023

One of my first films was with Tom Sizemore. A bon vivant and great actor. God bless him. https://t.co/4e3nTexRCU — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) February 28, 2023

I could not bring myself to write about #tomsizemore whole evening,news hit me sohard I refuse2 believe he has left us so sad crying, luckily I was with friends, wewere onourway sing karaoke,I sing the song dedicate to Tom:Tears in heaven https://t.co/2FshGhppuk #RIPTomSizemore pic.twitter.com/Az8IOFQwz7 — Bai ling 白靈 (@RealBaiLing) March 4, 2023

So sad to hear about the passing of Tom Sizemore. He was a great talent who could take a rather simple role and elevate it to an unforgettable character. So many to mention. His body of work will remain one of the best in the industry.#RIPTomSizemore https://t.co/y5hoUUoJzf — Brian O'Halloran (@BrianCOHalloran) March 4, 2023

Am saddened to hear of Tom Sizemore’s end of life - his family has my prayers - Tom and I were friends I knew of his suffering & his struggle with Addition - he was a terrific talent - Many families suffer from the heartbreak and tragedy of this disease and we do not do enough!! pic.twitter.com/camJPXp8AZ — Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) February 28, 2023

I start a new movie next week in N. Carolina and I was going to be acting along with Tom Sizemore. Bummer. RIP, Tom.https://t.co/cSqrSogfbg — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) March 4, 2023