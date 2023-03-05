John Travolta, Danny Trejo, and More Remember Tom Sizemore

The recent death of Tom Sizemore at 61 has affected not only his family and fans, but also co-stars and friends who enjoyed their time with the ‘90s action star. Starring in films like Saving Private Ryan, Heat, True Romance, Black Hawk Down, and Pearl Harbor, Sizemore died on March 3 after suffering a brain aneurysm last month. Though he had a troubled personal life, Sizemore and his vast filmography are being remembered fondly by those who worked with him during his prolific career. “I found him to be an excellent character actor,” John Travolta wrote in an Instagram Story on Saturday, noting that he starred alongside Sizemore in the 2018 movie Speed Kills. “He knew exactly what he was doing. I enjoyed the experience working with him very much. He will be missed.” Danny Trejo shared a behind-the-scenes photo with Sizemore and other Heat cast members, tweeting, “Beautiful guy, god called another hero back.” Below, find remembrances from Sizemore’s ex-wife Maeve Quinlan, the Safdie brothers, and more.