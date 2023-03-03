Tom Sizemore, Saving Private Ryan Actor, Dead at 61

Photo: Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

Tom Sizemore, an actor known for roles including Mike Horvath in 1998’s Saving Private Ryan and Detective Jack Scagnetti in 1994’s Natural Born Killers as well as his issues with domestic abuse and a sexual assault lawsuit leveled against him, has died after being taken off life support. “It is with great sadness and sorrow I have to announce that actor Thomas Edward Sizemore (‘Tom Sizemore’) aged 61 passed away peacefully in his sleep today at St Joseph’s Hospital Burbank,” Sizemore’s manager, Charles Lago, said in a Friday statement to Variety. “His brother Paul and twin boys Jayden and Jagger (17) were at his side.” On February 18, Sizemore suffered a brain aneurysm that left him in critical condition, Lago previously confirmed. Then, on February 28, Lago released a statement confirming that Sizemore’s doctors confirmed that he would not live. “Doctors informed his family that there is no further hope and have recommended end of life decision,” Lago’s statement, obtained by Variety, said. “The family is now deciding end of life matters and a further statement will be issued on Wednesday.”

Well-known for being perceived as a “tough guy” on film and off, Sizemore rose to fame in the ‘90s and early 2000s, primarily for action-based films like Pearl Harbor. He was known for his roles in war films like Saving Private Ryan and Black Hawk Down, which capitalized on the actor’s grit. In 2000, the actor was nominated for a Golden Globe award for his role in the HBO film Witness Protection, in which he played a criminal whose family is forced into the Witness Protection Program.

Throughout his life, Sizemore struggled with substance abuse. In 2003, he was convicted of physically abusing his former girlfriend, former Hollywood madam Heidi Fleiss. The two later appeared on Celebrity Rehab together. Additionally, in 2017, sources revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that, in 2003, Sizemore was sent home from the set of Born Killers due to sexual assault allegations by an 11-year-old girl. The girl later pressed charges against Sizemore, which were dismissed.