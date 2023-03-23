By now, it’s pretty well known that Brian Cox doesn’t care for method acting. Which is ironic, given that his disdain for method acting could be a good sense memory to bring to Logan Roy’s disdain for Kendall (played by avowed method actor Jeremy Strong). On his Tonight Show appearance ahead of Succession’s season 4 premiere, Cox played a clip from his fake MasterClass on method acting. The main point? Just fucking act. “Say the fucking lines,” he bellowed, “and don’t bump into the fucking furniture!” But he wasn’t all ire. Cox and Jimmy Fallon both had major praise for Super Troopers director Jay Chandrasekhar. So that’s nice.