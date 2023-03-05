Travis Kelce Is Bowen Yang’s ‘Straight Male Friend’ on SNL

Allow Bowen Yang to make you a sales pitch. In last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live, he advertised a new product: a Straight Male Friend™, played by onetime SNL host and twotime Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce. This is Yang’s solution to the fact that his friendships with straight female friends sometimes require a lot of emotional commitment, which is something he doesn’t have to worry about with Mr. SMF. There’s no “drama” in this world of video games and wings, unless you insinuate that you can run faster. In fact, if a Straight Male Friend’s dad dies, he will actually apologize for showing the slightest bit of sadness. No wonder the sketch ends by noting that this particular type of man is available everywhere … except therapy. Watch the full infomercial above, and see if you’re sold on your next purchase.

