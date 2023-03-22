Twice’s Chaeyoung Wore Controversial Shirts Not Once, Twice

Chaeyoung Photo: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Twice the group, twice the controversy. Chaeyoung, one of nine members in the K-pop group Twice, is in hot water after wearing two controversial shirts on two separate occasions. First, Chaeyoung wore what seemed to be an altered QAnon shirt on a March 18 performance on the South Korean program Music Core. (Twice is promoting their new EP, Ready to Be, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard “200.”) The singer’s crop top had a large Q in American-flag print with the words “We Go All” below it, part of a popular slogan of the conspiracy-theory group. But she (and her stylist) didn’t learn from that controversy because then Chaeyoung went on to post a photo of herself in a shirt with a swastika on it to Instagram. In that since-deleted post, the shirt appeared to feature Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious flaunting a swastika. She apologized for it March 21, writing that she “didn’t correctly recognize the meaning of the tilted swastika in the t-shirt I wore … I will pay absolute attention in the future to prevent any situation similar from happening again.” This is one situation in which Twice doesn’t want to “do it again.”