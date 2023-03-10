Cheer Up, Baby, Twice Just Dropped Ready to Be

K-pop’s main slayers are ready to step on our necks once again. Twice — Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu — dropped Ready to Be, their 12th album, on March 10. The pop-infused record consists of a seven-track set. Back in January, our veteran nine-member girl group previewed the album with the prerelease single “Moonlight Sunrise,” a sexy and self-assured R&B earworm consisting of come-hither lyrics. Take these bars from Tzuyu and Jeongyeon as a taste: “I don’t even know how to talk right now / It’s I-need-you-o’clock right now.” The disco-heavy track “Set Me Free,” produced by longtime collaborator Lindgren and written by Melanie Fontana, amongst others, says this love isn’t a prison. “You got a hold on me,” Dahyun sings in the song’s English version. “But I‘ve never been more free.” Additional tracks include the Dahyun-written “Blame It on Me” and “Crazy Stupid Love,” along with “Wallflower” and “Got the Thrills.” Couple the album drop with a performance of “Set Me Free” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and we have a downright fatal situation on our hands. Onces, how we feeling? Make sure you get enough “Oxygen.”

