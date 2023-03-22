Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is pivoting from real life drama to Lifetime melodrama. Deadline reports that Madix is joining Meagan Good in Buying Back My Daughter, about a mother who finds her daughter being trafficked on an escort site. The reality star is currently weathering the “Scandoval,” the continuing fallout from her longtime partner Tom Sandoval cheating on Madix with co-star/friend/ so-called “Bambi-eyed bitch” Raquel Leviss. Vanderpump Rules cast members past and present keep weighing in via podcasts, WWHL, and front-facing videos. Madix made her first public appearance since the news broke at the UCB show “Make That Sandwich.” Oddly enough, Los Angeles’ UCB Theater is on the same block as Schwartz and Sandy’s.

This is hardly the first time a Pump star has done more scripted content. Madix starred as herself on an episode of Adam Ruins Everything, Scheana Shay was the “Pizza Girl” of the Jonas Brothers’ dreams on JONAS, and VPR one-season wonder Laura-Leigh played a sacrificial maiden in Under the Silver Lake.