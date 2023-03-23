There Are Two Seating Charts for the Vanderpump Rules Reunion

They won’t be sitting this close together, that’s for sure. Photo: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Bravo has released the seating charts for the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, and oh, we’re sat. Two handy new graphics confirm that both Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay are participating in the highly-anticipated reunion — despite the fact that Raquel has a temporary restraining order against Scheana for allegedly starting a physical fight after the Scandoval broke (Scheana has denied this). As a simple solution, the reality stars will swap out, meaning that Andy Cohen is hosting one lineup with Raquel and one lineup with Scheana.

Ahead of the filming that took place today, Scheana’s attorney, Neama Rahmani, confirmed to Vulture that her client would appear in-person. “Scheana intends to follow the law, but she wants to be part of the reunion,” Rahmani explained in a statement. “If [Raquel] attends, Scheana and Vanderpump Rules will make sure that Scheana remains 100 yards away to comply with the restraining order.” According to Rahmani, the restraining order will remain in effect until a hearing on March 29. If Raquel pursues it, Scheana “intends to call witnesses and present evidence to disprove her false accusations.” Just don’t let this distract you from the fact that Bravo has placed Raquel right in the middle of a Tom & Tom sandwich.

Dropping the #PumpRules Reunion seating charts here… and yes, both are happening. pic.twitter.com/U4mApLg269 — Bravo (@BravoTV) March 23, 2023