New Vanderpump Rules Love Triangle Just Dropped

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com

What a way to end the week, eh? Us Weekly has confirmed that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have broken up after nine years of dating. Allegedly, he cheated on her with fellow Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss. Multiple sources claimed to “Page Six” that Leviss and Sandoval had a “full-on affair” for months, with one source also claiming that the pair “now want to be together.” Per TMZ, Madix only found out about the alleged infidelity in the last couple days, and broke up with him shortly after. Although she has yet to comment on the split, she has deactivated her Instagram.

As far as cast controversy goes, this isn’t Leviss’s first Tom time. She previously kissed Tom Schwartz during his divorce from Katie Maloney. But the web of relationships on the Bravo reality show gets even more complicated from there, given that Leviss previously got engaged to James Kennedy … thanks to financial help from Sandoval. Oh, and Kennedy previously dated former cast member Kristen Doute, who in turn previously dated Sandoval. Kennedy reacted to today’s news on Instagram, writing in a comment, “Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything.” Doute, meanwhile, declared on her Instagram Story that she is “team Ariana all day,” adding in a caption that “karma is indeed coming, so raquel should just move home.” Maloney simply posted a pair of clown emojis on her Instagram Story.

If social-media reactions aren’t enough for you, don’t worry. According to TMZ, producers of the Bravo show recently got the current cast together to film the fallout from the breakup, with hopes of airing that footage before the end of season 10. Either way, Andy Cohen is ready. Shortly after the news broke, he tweeted, “How many parts is too many parts for the #pumprules reunion???” As always, he’s the real winner in this situation.