Jury Sides With Gwyneth Paltrow in Ski Trial of the Century

The jury has sided with Gwyneth Paltrow in the ski trial of the century, which has gripped the internet for the past week. The actor is not at fault for the 2016 skiing accident that left retired optometrist Terry Sanderson with a concussion and broken ribs. Sanderson sued Paltrow for $300,000, alleging that she had carelessly struck him down while skiing on the slopes of Utah’s Deer Valley Resort. Paltrow countersued for $1 in damages — which she will now be awarded per the jury’s decision. “Mr. Sanderson categorically hit me on the ski slope, and that is the truth,” Paltrow testified during the trial, which began on March 21. The jury deliberated on Thursday for about two and a half hours. As Paltrow left the courtroom, she leaned down to say something to Sanderson. Calling all lip-reading experts: what did Paltrow say? We’re guessing either “I wish you well” or “keep your dollar.”

