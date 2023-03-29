wes anderson

Is This Actor in the MCU, the Wes Anderson CU, or Both?

By , a Vulture writer covering comedy, theater, and music
Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Getty Images

Cinematic universes make up the lifeblood of the modern film industry. At a time when everything feels like part of a sequel or a franchise, Cinematic Universes like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Wes Anderson Cinematic Universe provide the stability that audiences are looking for. Is the WesCU technically a franchise? No! But both the MCU and the WesCU have clearly defined comedic styles (MCU is all “It’s right behind me, isn’t it?” while the WesCU’s “jokes” are mostly off-kilter statements), aesthetics (bombastic and adorkable, respectively), and a penchant for stacking the cast with a roster of returning A-listers who know how to handle the material. But do they share the same ones? Sometimes! (That means some times.)

With the trailer for Anderson’s upcoming film Astroid City out on March 29, showing off a cavalcade of notable stars both new and returning to the WesCu, we decided to put the two houses head to head. Below, a slew of actors who have either starred in the MCU, the WesCU, or both. Take the quiz to see if you can call yourself a true Film Bro (non-gendered, non-derogatory) before Asteroid City comes out on June 16.

Is this actor in the MCU, the WesCU, or both?

Decide if each of these actors plays a character in the MCU, has been in a Wes Anderson project, or both. Important to note — projects that haven't come out yet are still fair game because we're tricky like that.

Tilda Swinton
Chris Evans
Gwyneth Paltrow
Ralph Fiennes
Edward Norton
Jeffrey Wright
Bradley Cooper
Scarlett Johansson
Jeff Goldblum
Elizabeth Olsen
Dev Patel

