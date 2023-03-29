Is This Actor in the MCU, the Wes Anderson CU, or Both?

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Getty Images

Cinematic universes make up the lifeblood of the modern film industry. At a time when everything feels like part of a sequel or a franchise, Cinematic Universes like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Wes Anderson Cinematic Universe provide the stability that audiences are looking for. Is the WesCU technically a franchise? No! But both the MCU and the WesCU have clearly defined comedic styles (MCU is all “It’s right behind me, isn’t it?” while the WesCU’s “jokes” are mostly off-kilter statements), aesthetics (bombastic and adorkable, respectively), and a penchant for stacking the cast with a roster of returning A-listers who know how to handle the material. But do they share the same ones? Sometimes! (That means some times.)

With the trailer for Anderson’s upcoming film Astroid City out on March 29, showing off a cavalcade of notable stars both new and returning to the WesCu, we decided to put the two houses head to head. Below, a slew of actors who have either starred in the MCU, the WesCU, or both. Take the quiz to see if you can call yourself a true Film Bro (non-gendered, non-derogatory) before Asteroid City comes out on June 16.

Is this actor in the MCU, the WesCU, or both? Decide if each of these actors plays a character in the MCU, has been in a Wes Anderson project, or both. Important to note — projects that haven't come out yet are still fair game because we're tricky like that. Tilda Swinton MCU WesCU Both Yes, correct! Tilda Swinton plays the Ancient One ( yikes! ) in the MCU and has been in Wes Anderson films like Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and The French Dispatch. I love you, but you don't know what you're talking about. Tilda Swinton plays the Ancient One ( yikes! ) in the MCU and has been in Wes Anderson films like Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and The French Dispatch. Chris Evans MCU WesCU Both Yes, correct! Chris Evans plays Captain America in the MCU and has yet to be in a Wes Anderson film (though we'd like to see it). I love you, but you don't know what you're talking about. Chris Evans plays Captain America in the MCU and has yet to be in a Wes Anderson film (though we'd like to see it). Gwyneth Paltrow MCU WesCU Both Yes, correct! Paltrow starred as Pepper Potts in many MCU movies and as Margot Tenenbaum in The Royal Tenenbaums. No word on if she remembers either. I love you, but you don't know what you're talking about. Paltrow starred as Pepper Potts in many MCU movies and as Margot Tenenbaum in The Royal Tenenbaums. No word on if she remembers either. Ralph Fiennes MCU WesCU Both Yes, correct! Ralph Fiennes notably stars in The Grand Budapest Hotel and will also star in Anderson's upcoming The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. I love you, but you don't know what you're talking about. Ralph Fiennes has never been MCU-ed but does star in Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel and will also star in the upcoming The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar. Edward Norton MCU WesCU Both Yes, correct! Norton has starred in multiple Anderson projects, including the upcoming Asteroid City, and also starred as the original MCU Hulk, though Marvel would prefer it if you forgot that. I love you, but you don't know what you're talking about. Norton has starred in multiple Anderson projects, including the upcoming Asteroid City, and also starred as the original MCU Hulk, though Marvel would have you forget it. Jeffrey Wright MCU WesCu Both Yes, correct! Wright is both the right person for an Anderson project (The French Dispatch, Asteroid City) and for voicing the Watcher in the upcoming Disney+ animated series What If ...?, which is technically part of the MCU. I love you, but you don't know what you're talking about. Wright is both the right person for an Anderson project (The French Dispatch, Asteroid City) and for voicing the Watcher in the upcoming Disney+ animated series What If...? which is technically part of the MCU. Bradley Cooper MCU WesCU Both Yes, correct! B Coops voices Rocket Raccoon over in the MCU, which makes him far too busy to star in a Wes Anderson project. I love you, but you don't know what you're talking about. B Coops voices Rocket Raccoon over in the MCU, which makes him far too busy to star in a Wes Anderson project. Scarlett Johansson MCU WesCU Both Yes correct! ScarJo famously portrayed Black Widow in the MCU, but she still has time for a quirked up white boy (I mean, she's married to Colin Jost), and she both voiced a dog in Isle of Dogs and will soon star in Asteroid City. I love you, but you don't know what you're talking about. ScarJo famously portrayed Black Widow in the MCU, but she still has time for a quirked up white boy (I mean, she's married to Colin Jost), and she both voiced a dog in Isle of Dogs and will soon star in Asteroid City. Jeff Goldblum MCU WesCU Both Yes, correct! This quirkster is a perfect fit for both the Anderson-vers (The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou, Asteroid City, etc.) and for the funny queer-straight-guy vibes required of an MCU villain, so he plays Grandmaster in multiple MCU films. I love you, but you don't know what you're talking about. This quirkster is a perfect fit for both the Anderson-vers (The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou, Asteroid City, etc.) and for the funny queer-straight-guy vibes required of an MCU villain, so he plays Grandmaster in multiple MCU films. Elizabeth Olsen MCU WesCU Both Yes correct! Olsen is the Scarlett Witch over in the MCU, but has yet to take on the WesCU. If there was a button for "Should star in a WesCU" film, however, that would be right. I love you, but you don't know what you're talking about. Olsen is the Scarlett Witch over in the MCU, but has yet to take on the WesCU. If there was a button for "Should Star in a WesCU" film, however, that would be right. Dev Patel MCU WesCU Both Yes, correct! That was a tricky one. Patel's Wes Anderson project, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, won't be released until later this year, but he's never starred in the MCU. I love you, but you don't know what you're talking about. That was a tricky one. Patel's Wes Anderson project, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, won't be released until later this year, but he's never starred in the MCU.