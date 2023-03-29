Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City Is Hit With an Alien Invasion

Wes Anderson’s twee little world of Asteroid City is about to get rocked. Again. The city was hit by the Arid Plains Meteorite on September 23, 3007 BC, a day that’s annually commemorated by the Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention that brings together students from across the country in the fictional American desert town. An alien disrupts the circa 1955 gathering, the town goes into quarantine, and Scarlett Johansson, who plays Hollywood actor Midge Campbell, is stuck there, alongside Jason Schwartzman and his kids, who had car trouble. “I don’t like the way that guy looked at us — the alien,” he tells her. “Like we’re doomed.” The ensemble cast has the biggest names in the industry — Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Hong Chau, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum, and [pause for dramatic effect] Rita Wilson. Asteroid City crash lands into theaters on June 16.

