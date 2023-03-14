We Love Mess?

Into It with Sam Sanders Get new episodes every Tuesday and Friday. Subscribe to the podcast here. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Todd Williamson/Bravo

Into It host Sam Sanders couldn’t escape these stories if he tried. On every social-media platform he frequents, these two scandals’ minutiae are being discussed and investigated. The Cut’s Danya Issawi is in real deep on all things Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber. “I was actively scrolling away from every video that was related to Hailey or Selena or Justin — and I was still getting served video after video after video,” she says. “At some point, you’re gonna get dragged into whatever drama is happening inside of that app, whether you like it or not.”

Alyssa Shelasky, editor of New York Magazine’s “Sex Diaries” column, is a self-described Bravoholic. She says this cheating scandal involving the Vanderpump Rules cast is the blockbuster of all scandals to ever happen on Bravo. “It is our Top Gun: Maverick,” she says. Sam gets in the weeds with Danya and Alyssa and asks what the obsession with these two stories says about fans and celebrity feuds. Listen to the full episode here and subscribe below.